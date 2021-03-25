Is 'Get Rich Or Die Tryin' Based On A True Story? Know More About This Drama Movie

Get Rich or Die Tryin is a 2005 drama film starring American rapper 50 Cent aka Curtis James Jackson III. The film also stars actors like Joy Bryant, Tory Kittles, and Omar Benson in pivotal roles. The film revolves around the life of a drug dealer who turns away from the world of crime to pursue his passion for rap music. For the people wondering about is Get Rich or Die Tryin based on a true story, here's everything you need to know.

Is Get Rich or Die Tryin based on a true story?

According to a report by IMDB, Get Rich Or Die Tryin is inspired from the real-life of popular rap artist 50 Cents aka Curtis James Jackson III. The album of 50 Cents called Guess Who's Back tells the story of the movie. In the song called Ghetto Qu'ran, 50 Cents talked about everything that has happened exactly in the movie. Get Rich or Die Tryin also marks the acting debut of 50 Cents in Hollywood.

Image Credits: Still from the trailer of Get Rich or Die Tryin

Get Rich or Die Tryin plot

Get Rich or Die Tryin revolves around Marcus Greer, who robs a Colombian safe house and Marcus gets shot nine times. Marcus then reminisces his past life and how he used to adore his mother Katrina who used to live comfortably by the drug-dealing income. Marcus usually had to live with his grandparents and used to hang out with his friends. He used to love a girl named Charlene, he also wrote a song for her. However, Charlene's father finds the song inappropriate and sends her to live with her grandparents. Meanwhile, Katrina gets murdered and Marcus now has to look after himself as well as his grandparents. Marcus starts making an income by selling drugs to support his family. Years later after encouragement from Bama, he leaves the world of drugs to pursue his dream of becoming a rapper. His friends turn into foes, but Marcus doesn't leave his dream in between and becomes a world-class rapper.

Get Rich or Die Tryin cast and crew

Get Rich Or Die Tryin stars 50 Cent, Joy Bryant, Adewale Akinnuoye, and Omar Benson in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Jim Sheridan and written by Terence Winter. Declan Quinn did the cinematography of the movie whereas Roger Barton edited the film.

Source: Get Rich or Die Tryin trailer

