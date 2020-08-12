Is Gigi Hadid's Mother Yolanda Unhappy With Her & Zayn Malik's Relationship?

Earlier this year, there were speculations that Yolanda Hadid wasn’t pleased after daughter Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik resumed their relationship. In a report by Star magazine, it was stated that the reality star was ‘fearful’ of her daughter being in a relationship with the singer. Is Yolanda Hadid upset with Gigi’s decision?

Previously, the magazine reported that Yolanda feared where her daughter’s life is headed. It further claimed that Gigi is in the prime of her life. As a businesswoman and model, the last thing she needs is a ‘bad influence’. The report said that Yolanda ‘frets’ that the former One Direction member is a ‘distraction & control freak’. Gigi’s mother was ‘relieved’ when she broke up with Malik back in 2018.

Even amid ‘cheating rumours’ and post separating from the singer, Gigi Hadid reportedly never gave up on Zayn Malik. As per the report, she was incredibly ‘drawn to Zayn’ as a friend and semi-mentor. Regardless of what the outlet reported, it seems that Yolanda feels quite the opposite about Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s relation. As the news of the model’s pregnancy surfaced on the internet, Yolanda confirmed it to E! saying that she is ‘very excited’.

Yolanda stated that she cannot wait to become a grandmother in September. She added after she lost her mother, this news has brought happiness in her life. Calling it the beauty of life, she said ‘one soul leaves us and a new one comes in’. She concluded her interview saying that everyone around her is feeling ‘blessed’.

In other news, recently, Gigi Hadid recently took to Twitter to reveal what she misses the most during her pregnancy. A curious fan who knows Gigi’s love for horse-riding asked her if she has been on a horse ever since she got pregnant or the model is totally avoiding it. Replying to her fan, the model responded saying that during the initial phase of her pregnancy she used to ‘ride on a horse (only walking)’. However, now she has stopped horse-riding completely and 'misses it''.

Early on I did (only walking tho) but not anymore. Missing it!! https://t.co/4dS2s4IQTn — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) August 9, 2020

