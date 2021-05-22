Is 'I Am All Girls' A True Story? Check Out The Details Of This Action-thriller Movie

I Am All Girls is now streaming on Netflix. The show revolves around how women pursue justice on their own terms. The film highlights the two eras of South Africa and the horrors of human trafficking and the havoc it leaves on the victims. The film stars Erica Wessels, Hubi Mboya, and Masasa Mbangeni in lead roles. Since its release, fans are wondering is I Am All Girls a true story? Read on to find out.

Is I Am All Girls a true story

According to a report by the MisterHB, I Am All Girls is based on a true story. The movie doesn’t exactly mention the incident it is based on but it appears to be based on the real-life case of Gert Van Rooyen who was a South African pedophile and serial killer. He allegedly abducted 6 young girls between 1988 and 1989.

He and his accomplice Joey Haarhoff are believed to have abducted and killed many girls from age 9 to 16. Joan Booysen was their most recent victim and managed to flee and contact the police. Rooyen killed her spouse and committed suicide shortly after realizing that Joan has escaped. Gert Van’s son Flippie Van Rooyen claimed that three former National Party ministers were also involved in the child trafficking and worked with his father. The character in the film is named similar to Gert called Gert De Jager. However, the story of Ntombi who kills the child traffickers is fictitious.

I Am All Girls cast and crew

Actors like Erica Wessels, Deon Lotz, Masasa Mbangeni, Hlubi Mboya, Lizz Mering, J.P du Plessis, Ben Kruger, Federico Fernandez, Matt Stern, and Mampho Brescia play crucial roles in the movie. Donovan Marsh directed the film whereas Wayne Fitzjohn, Marcell Greeff, Emile Leuvennink, Donovan Marsh, and Jarrod De Jong wrote the film. Trevor Calverly did the cinematography of the film whereas Lucian Barnard edited the movie. Brendan Jury composed the background score of the movie. The film is produced by Jozua Malherbe, Lucia Meyer -Marais, Simon Swart, Wayne Fitzjohn , and Jarrod de Jong.

Promo Image: I Am All Girls' Instagram

