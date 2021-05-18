Is 'Instant Family' Based On A True Story? Read Details About The Comedy Film

Instant Family is a 2018 American family comedy-drama film starring Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne as parents who adopt three siblings, played by Isabela Merced, Gustavo Quiroz, and Julianna Gamiz. The Instant Family plot revolves around a couple, who decide to start a family, and are inspired to pursue adoption through the foster care system. They feel like wonderful, altruistic people until they suddenly have three wild kids in their home. Now they must learn to love and parent children who have no interest in being parented in this heartwarming comedy.

Is the movie Instant Family based on a true story?

According to a report by Bustle, the Mark Wahlberg film is in fact based on a true story of none other than the film's director and writer Sean Anders. The movie is based on Sean's story of adopting three children out of the foster care system with his wife, Beth. Sean had previously written an essay for TIME magazine and stated that his wife Beth and him had been talking for years about whether they should have kids or not and for the longest time they thought they couldn't afford it.

Anders further revealed that once he was financially stable, he and his partner were already in their 40s and were worried if they had left it for too long but he said that he knew that kids would make their life bigger so one day he joked and suggested adopting a five-year-old, which would look like they started the process five years earlier. Surprisingly, his wife agreed to the idea and the couple adopted three siblings back in 2012. Their ages at the time of adoption were six, three, and 18 months.

The director of the film even revealed that even though the film isn't exactly like his life, there are some scenes and conversations in the movie that have taken place in his real life as well. There are some sillier moments that come from the couple's real-life too, including one of the kids getting hit in the face with a ball. Instant Family was released in the United States on November 16, 2018, and grossed over $120 million worldwide, and was praised by critics and audiences alike.

Image: Still from the trailer

