Is Irina Shayk Dating Kanye West After Split From Bradley Cooper? Rumours Suggest So

Are Irina Shayk and Kanye West dating? An anonymous tipper shared this info online, and since then this news has spread like wildfire. After this anonymous tipper posted about this rumoured couple, another tipper jumped in and confirmed it. At the moment Kanye West has separated from Kim Kardashian and the two will co-parent their four kids. Whereas, Irina Shayk shares a daughter with actor Bradley Cooper.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s marriage has been making headlines since last year. It all started when Kanye revealed that he and his wife Kim initially considered aborting their daughter North. He made this declaration during the first presidential rally for his campaign. Then he even went on a Twitter rant and soon Kim revealed that the rapper suffers from bipolar disorder and is now seeking medical attention.

In February, multiple reports revealed that Kim Kardashian has finally filed for divorce to end her seven years of marriage to Kanye West. While there have been no reports about Kim dating anybody, Kanye West seems to have moved on. According to an anonymous tip on the Instagram gossip page Deuxmoi, Kanye West is dating supermodel Irina Shayk.

The tipper wrote, “Kanye West is now secretly dating Irina Shayk aka Bradley Cooper’s baby mama”. The person who runs the account did not believe this tip and added, “After further looking into this, I don’t know if ‘dating’ is the right word, but there is perhaps some interest there”. But soon another tipper confirmed the rumour and DMed Deuxmoi by saying, “Def dating”. Take a look at this conversation posted on Deuxmoi below.

Kanye West and Irina Shayk familiarity with each goes back to 2010. The supermodel appeared in Kanye West’s Power music video. Apart from being a rapper and music producer, Kanye also runs a clothing brand named, Yeezy. According to The Sun’s report, she even walked at Kanye West Paris Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter season show in 2012. But while these tips have led to rumours about their relationship, Kanye West and Irina Shayk are yet to photographed together.

While Kanye West has separated from Kim Kardashian, the couple has decided to co-parent their four kids, namely – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Whereas, Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper dated for four years. After their split, the two chose to co-parent their daughter Lea. Before dating Cooper, Irina was dating footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

