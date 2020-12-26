Is Iris Real In 'The Midnight Sky'? Find Out The Answer Here

Netflix released a post-apocalyptic science fiction film called The Midnight Sky. The film has created a huge hype amongst the viewers. After watching the climax of the film, many of them were left confused. The major question raised was, is Iris real in the midnight sky? Read further to know everything about Iris in Midnight Sky.

Also Read | Fans Hail 'The Midnight Sky', Twitterati Calls George Clooney's Film 'visually Stunning'

Is Iris real in The Midnight Sky?

George Clooney's latest film Midnight Sky is currently streaming on Netflix and is amongst the top 10 suggestions in India. The film revolves around a scientist named Augustine who ventures with a young unknown girl in the Arctic Circle. They have to return to space after a catastrophe that takes place on earth. Throughout the film, one gets to watch flashbacks of George Clooney aka Augustine's life. The climax has left the audience speechless.

Also Read | What Happened To Earth In 'The Midnight Sky'? Know About The Irreversible Event

In the end, pregnant astronaut Sully has a final conversation with Augustine. She mentions one of her reasons to join NASA and thanks him. She tells him that her mother knew him and her real name is Iris Sullivan. In the end, it is revealed that Iris in Midnight Sky was actually his daughter with Jane who was born 30 years before the catastrophe. He realises that Iris was just his hallucination to keep him going. He was imagining his own daughter without actually knowing about her existence. The climax has shaken the audience and thus the film has received a huge response.

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds Starrer 'Deadpool 2' BTS Bloopers Video Will Leave You In Splits; See Here

More about The Midnight Sky

The Midnight Sky cast features George Clooney, Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir, and Tiffany Boone. The Midnight Sky's Iris is played by 7-year-old Caoilinn Springall. Springall's role as Iris is extremely mysterious and she doesn't have many dialogues. However, Caoilinn was appreciated by the critics for her performance in the film.

The film is directed by George Clooney himself and is based on a 2016 novel Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton. Felicity Jones who played the role of astronaut Sully was actually pregnant while shooting the film. The writer rewrote the character as a pregnant one to avoid using a body double. The film has been shot in Iceland, England some part parts are shot at Canary Island.

Also Read | Tom Felton Opts For A New Look For Netflix's 'A Babysitter’s Guide To Monster Hunting'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.