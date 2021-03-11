Is James Wan's 'The Conjuring' Based On True Story? Know All About 2013 Horror Film

The Conjuring is a supernatural horror film directed by James Wan in 2013. It is considered as one of the scariest films which spawned several sequels and spin-offs based on the characters of The Conjuring movie. Horror film fanatics have always asked: Is Conjuring based on a true story? The film is loosely based on a true story. Here's The Conjuring true story on which the film is based.

Is Conjuring based on a true story?

The Conjuring movie is partly based on a true story. The 2013 film stars Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, and Ron Livingston. The movie is set in 1971 wherein the Perrons family move to a haunted farmhouse in Harrisville, RI. They start experiencing some haunted activities when supernatural investigators and married couple Ed and Lorraine Warren are hired by them. They are hired to investigate the paranormal activities and to get rid of the evil presence in their house. They realise that there is a spirit of Bathsheba, a witch who sacrificed her child to a devil. She cursed the future residents of the house before committing suicide in the farmhouse.

According to USA Today, Ed and Lorraine Warren were real paranormal experts in the U.S. Lorraine was said to be a clairvoyant and medium who had the power to communicate with spirits and demons. The Perron family on the other hand lived in Old Arnold Estate which was a 14-room house. The eldest daughter in the family claimed that the family felt ghosts right in the beginning. She mentioned that they were warned by their neighbours to keep their lights on while sleeping at night. Cynthia, one of the five daughters even mentioned that some woman kissed her at night who she thought was her mother but she was mistaken.

Image source: Still from The Conjuring

In the film, Carolyn contacted the Warrens. However, in the real Conjuring story, one of their family friends took the initiative to do so. The family mentioned that when the investigators came in, they made the ghosts worst. There is a scene in the film where they play the hide and clap game. Perron's shared that the game was worse in real life. In the film, the father kicked Warrens out to make sure his wife's mental health remains stable. However, in the real Conjuring story, the Perrons had to let them live for several years and then asked them to leave. But, the paranormal activities kept happening even after the investigators left.

Truth about Bathsheba

Coming to Bathsheba, she was also real. Her full name was Bathsheba Thayer Sherman and she lived in the house with her husband during the 1800s. According to the report, Carolyn even thought that she was possessed by Bathsheba one day. They even mentioned that it wasn't just Bathsheba but many other spirits who filled their house with their horrors.

