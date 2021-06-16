Is Jeffree Star Selling His Bel-Air Hidden Hills Mansion For Whopping $20 Million?

YouTuber Jeffree Star is selling his newly-purchased bel-air mansion and moving out of California to move on from the drama and focus on his mental health. The makeup mogul dropped a new video on his YouTube channel, titled "Addressing My Mental Health... Selling My House and Getting Help", wherein he revealed listing his sprawling estate in the gated community of Hidden Hills. A report by E! News also confirmed that Jeffree's lavish mansion has been listed by him for a whopping $20 million.

Jeffree Star lists his LA home after a "god awful" year of controversies & scandals

Jeffree Star's home had become one of the topics of discussions last year and he had kicked off 2020 with a "house tour" video of his Hidden Hills mansion. However, one-and-a-half-years into buying the property, which boasts of eight bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, and a 4,700 sq. ft. garage that holds his luxury cars' collection, the 35-year-old has decided to sell it and make his second home in Wyoming, where he has been living for a while now, his main residence henceforth.

Yesterday, i.e. June 15, 2021, the founder and CEO of Jeffree Star cosmetics took to his Instagram handle to announce dropping a new video on his YouTube channel, wherein he extensively spoke about feeling "lonely" in his humongous Hidden Hills home, revealed dealing with mental health issues and spoke about wanting to focus on self-love. He wrote, "Addressing my mental health and letting you all know about some huge life updates... being vulnerable is never easy but it’s time." Jeffree added, "I’m selling my LA house and ready to heal."

In his latest YT video, the former American singer-songwriter admitted that he has been going through some "major life changes" lately, including his much-talked-about breakup with long-time beau, Nathan Schwandt, losing two of his beloved pooches and the evergoing "drama' within the beauty community. In addition to that, Jeffree also survived a deadly car accident in Wyoming back in April, which left him with a "broken" back for weeks. In his newly-released emotional video, he said, "I've had so many silent personal struggles, public feuds and a lot of mental trauma. Caused by me, my past actions and people from my past. I've had too much loss and have been slowly healing."

Furthermore, Jeffree Star opened up about taking therapy for the first time since "high school". He shared, "I'm finally ready to share that 2020 really almost took me out. Last summer was one of the only times I've ever contemplated, 'Should I be alive?' And that was so heavy." The socialite added. "I just wanted to share what I was going through and it was god awful. It came to a point where I really wanted to understand my brain, understand my emotions and get things under control."

Jeffree explained seeking help from a therapist after staring at their number for "months" before making the call. Elaborating on the same, he stated, "Once I started going through and processing everything, it was like cracking open a safe." However, he is in a much better place now as he mentioned, "I'm leaving this in the best place. I'm actually in a really great place mentally. I feel like I'm thriving." He concluded by saying, "So am I leaving California forever? Of course not. Am I moving to Wyoming as my main residency? Absolutely, I love it out there".

