Is Johnny Depp Dating His Attorney Camille Vasquez Amid Defamation Trial? Latter Responds

Ever since the beginning of the highly publicised Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation trial, shocking revelations about their relationship have come to the fore. However, their legal sparring isn't the only thing that's making noise on the internet. Johnny Depp's legal team has gained massive attention online, among them lawyer Ms Camille Vasquez has been hailed as a superhero by Johnny Depp's fans. Speculations of Vasquez dating Depp has taken social media by storm. Amid this, Ms Camille Vasquez has responded to her ongoing dating rumours.

Is Johnny Depp dating Camille Vasquez?

Johnny Depp's supporters have created many reels of the two holding hands and talking closely inside the courtroom. Fans claim that there's a romantic spark cooking between the two. Take a look at the viral videos below:

Camille Vazques responds to the rumours

On May 17, Johnny Depp's lawyer was asked upfront about the ongoing dating rumours as she walked out of the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse. A TMZ paparazzo asked Vazques, “The people want to know, are you dating Johnny Depp? It’s all over the internet. Can you set the record straight, yes or no?” The California-based lawyer politely refused to answer the question and walked away from the cameras laughingly. Take a look at it below:

The 31-year-old attorney became a popular figure when she defended Depp during the cross-examination of Amber Heard. Multiple videos of her questioning Heard have spread like wildfire on the internet. As reported by the Independent Uk, Vazquez graduated from the University of Southern California in 2006. Post this, she attended the Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles between 2007 and 2010. Vasquez currently holds an associate position at Brown Rudnick LLP.

Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for millions in damage over the op-ed the latter wrote for The Washington Post in 2018. In the opinion piece, Heard referred to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." Although she did not identify Depp in her op-ed, he sued Heard for damaging his personal and professional life. After more than a year of legal battle, Amber Heard countersued Depp alleging that he defamed her when his attorneys released statements calling her allegations of abuse a hoax.

The trail of the highly-publicised Depp-Heard case is set to end on May 27, 2022.

Image: AP/Twitter/@mebakhtawer