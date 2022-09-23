Is Johnny Depp Dating His Former Lawyer Joelle Rich? Here's What Reports Suggest

Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez garnered celebrity status as she represented the actor in his defamation trial against his ex Amber Heard. During the trial, several dating rumours about Depp and his lawyer surfaced online and created a buzz on the internet. While Camille earlier dismissed these rumours, it was recently reported that Johnny Depp has been dating his former lawyer.

Johnny Depp and Joelle Rich dating?

According to Page Six, it was recently reported that Johnny Depp has been dating his former lawyer Joelle Rich who represented him in his UK libel case against the Sun two years ago. It also came as a surprise to netizens when Joelle Rich was present in the court during the defamation trial when she wasn't even representing Depp in the trial.

A US Weekly insider spilt beans about how Jonny Depp and Joelle Rich discreetly met in hotels amid the early days of the trial and added how they both were serious about each other. “Their chemistry is off the charts. It’s serious between them. They are the real deal,” US Weekly insider claimed.

For the unversed, Joelle Rich is a mother of two kids who is in the middle of a divorce. However, she was married when she and Depp first got acquainted.

Meanwhile, Depp is gearing up to make a comeback to films. He will be seen as King Louis XV in French director Maïwenn’s love story Jeanne du Barry. It will mark Depp's first feature film in the last three years. On the other hand, he will be donning a director's hat for the first time in 25 years for the biopic of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. The film, Modigliani, will chronicle the painter's life in 1916 and take audiences through some life-changing moments in his journey that established him as a legend.

Image: AP