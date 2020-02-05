Is A Lilo & Stitch Live-action Remake In The Works? Here's All We Know

Disney has a fair share of animated movies made into live-action. It seems the next on the list is Lilo & Stitch. According to an article on a news portal, the plans for shooting the live-action is from this year. Disney+ will be streaming the live-action Lilo and Stitch, said the reports.

Lilo & Stitch rebooted

The rebooted version of Lilo & Stitch is said to have an animated Stitch living in Lilo's real world. The project was initially announced in the year 2018, but the updates of the same weren't given.



The live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch is now moving forward and it will be brought straight to the small screen for the streaming service. A new report on TheDisInsider, the movie will be shot in Hawaii this fall. It might release in the year 2021. The article also claims that the original voice of Stitch, i.e. Chris Sanders, will also return to give the voice to this loving alien. This is great news for all the lovers of the original film as they wouldn't have to adjust with a new voice. There are no updates with regards to other cast members.

The producers of the highly-profitable Aladdin remake as well as the upcoming Inspector Gadget reboot, Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, are said to be on-board for the Lilo & Stitch remake as well. They are joined by Zoe Kent and Louie Provost. Mike Van Waes, who wrote The Crooked Man, is giving the screenplay. The only post empty for now is that of a director. The director will be announced with the rest of the cast soon.

Lilo & Stitch is the story of two young friends. A girl named Lilo adopts a small ugly dog and names him Stitch. Stitch is actually galaxy's most wanted extraterrestrial fugitive. He was a part of a genetic experiment but managed to escape from the planet and crash-landed on Earth. Stitch is not like an ordinary pet, but his bond with Lilo teaches him how to care for someone else.

Image Courtesy: Unsplash

