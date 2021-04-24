Is 'Lion' Movie Based On A True Story? Know All About The Dev Patel Starrer

Dev Patel's 2016 biographical drama film Lion was a sensation when it was released. The movie was nominated in six Academy Awards categories, and it also won two BAFTA awards. The movie stars Rooney Mara, Nicole Kidman, Sunny Pawar, and David Wenham in pivotal roles. It is a joint production between Australia and the UK.

Is Lion movie based on a true story?

To those wondering, yes. Lion is indeed based on a true story. It is the adaptation of a non-fiction book named A Long Way Home written by Saroo Brierley. The book is an account of Saroo's accidental separation from his family in India and his adoption by an Australian couple, and his eventual search for his biological family. Saroo's story had received wide attention in the media when it was first revealed to the public. Lion recounts Saroo's journey from a five-year-old boy who got adopted by a couple in Australia, to his reunion with his biological family over 20 years later.

About Lion movie review

The movie has received largely positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. The movie went on to win several awards including 12 awards at the AACTA awards and two at the BAFTA awards through various categories like cinematography, best supporting role, best screenplay, best direction, to name a few. The movie is currently streaming on Netflix. It has received an average of 8 out of 10 stars based on over 200k reviews on IMDb. Rotten Tomatoes shows the movie at 84% ratings based on 266 votes and an average rating of 4 out of five stars. Lion also went on to become one of the highest-grossing movies in Australia.

A look at Lion cast

The cast of the Lion movie includes Dev Patel as the adult Saroo Brierley. Sunny Pawar plays the role of young Saroo. Nicole Kidman and David Wenham as Sue and John Brierley, Saroo's adoptive parents. Priyanka Bose appears as Kamla Munshi, Saroo's biological mother. Rooney Mara plays the role of Saroo's girlfriend Lucy. Deepti Naval, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, are seen in supporting roles in the film. The movie is directed by Garth Davis who made his feature film debut with this film. Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman were praised for their roles in the film.

Promo Image Source: Lion Movie Instagram