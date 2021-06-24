Is Loki Bi? Loki Director Kate Herron Confirms The Fact About The MCU Character

The Loki episode 3 which came out on June 23, revealed a big fact about the God of Mischief, that the fans had not yet known. In the episode, Tom Hiddleston's Loki conveys that he is bisexual. Later, the Loki director, Kate Herron also tweeted about the scene, answering the fans' question, 'Is Loki bi?' and confirming the fact. Read on to know more about it.

Is Loki bi?

The answer is yes, as was revealed by Tom Hiddleston as Loki in the third episode of his spin-off MCU series. In the Loki episode 3, Loki, along with the female version of himself, who refers to herself as Sylvie, land on a planet called Lamentis 1, which is on the brink of destruction. While en route to execute their plan of survival, there comes a moment when they sit and talk to each other, about one another. Here is when Sylvie asks Loki about his life as the Prince of Asgard, and if he ever had a partner. She asks, “How about you? You’re a prince. Must've been would-be princesses. Or perhaps another prince.” To this, Loki responds, “A bit of both. I suspect the same as you,” confirming that he is in fact bisexual.

Kate Herron, who directed the Loki series, also confirmed the fact via a tweet. She posted the screenshots of the scene, and wrote, “From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual. It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu.” Take a look at her tweet here:

From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual. It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu #Loki 💗💜💙 pic.twitter.com/lz3KJbewx8 — Kate Herron (@iamkateherron) June 23, 2021

Actor Sophia Di Martino, who plays the role of Sylvie in Loki, retweeted Kate Herron’s tweet and pointed out the colour of the lightings in that scene, which had a shade of blue, purple, and red, indicating the colours of the bisexual pride flag. Here is the tweet made by Sophia Di Martino:

And look at that beautiful lighting 💖💜💙💖💙💜 #loki https://t.co/X8EtxLvsqz — Sophia Di Martino (@sophiadimartino) June 23, 2021

Loki episodes one, two, and three, have been released till now and are streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Episode 4 of Loki will be released on June 30. On June 20, Kate Herron had announced via a tweet that she was done wrapping up the last episode of Loki and that it has now gone to Disney +.

And that’s a wrap on #loki with our finale now gone to @disneyplus!!! I can’t believe I finished this show sat at my parents kitchen table, the same table where I put my pitch together nearly two years ago. Thank you @MarvelStudios for changing my life and to our wonderful team pic.twitter.com/XElnKMjQS1 — Kate Herron (@iamkateherron) June 20, 2021

IMAGE: KATE HERRON INSTAGRAM / MARVEL STUDIOS INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.