Is Mollie Hemingway Related To Ernest Hemingway? Know Everything About The Two Authors

Mollie Hemingway is an American author who is known for her bestselling books. Due to her last name, people often assume that she shares a close relation with Ernest Hemingway. The speculations further solidify as her profession is also the same as that of Ernest Hemingway.

Is Mollie Hemingway related to Ernest Hemingway?

Are Mollie and Ernest Hemingway related?

Mollie and Ernest Hemingway share a bunch of similarities; however, the two are not related in any way. Maddie was born in Denver, Colorado, and had a last name of Ziegler. She later married Mark Hemingway and thus became Mollie Hemmingway. This has led several people to believe that Mollie is in fact related to Ernest Hemingway. However, that stays far from the truth.

Mollie as a professional is an author, columnist and a political commentator. She had her first job in politics, through the weekly trade magazine Radio and Records. In 2002, she moved to Gannett Publishing and worked for the Federal Times. It was there that her political views were reportedly shaped. Later on, she met Mark Hemingway and married him. Mark was the senior writer for The Weekly Standard and was also a freelance writer who contributed to various publications like The Wall Street Journal, National Review, and many more.

According to a news portal, Mollie took a liking to write about religion-related topics and eventually became the founding member of The Federalist. In 2017, Fox News announced that they had signed her as a contributor. Since then, Mollie’s work has been published in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, The Los Angeles Times, The Guardian, The Washington Post, CNN, RealClearPolitics, and National Review. Mollie has often been challenged and criticised for her political views. However, she has stood firm on her views and beliefs through the years. Mollie often has a run-in with several such critics who call her out for her views. However, she does provide them with a fitting reply in her own column or upfront. Currently, her book is a best-seller nationwide on Amazon and that according to a news portal gives Mollie immense joy.

