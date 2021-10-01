Is Netflix's Latest Miniseries 'Maid' A True Story? Here's All You Need To Know

Netflix's miniseries Maid is out on October 1, and the show is already a talking point for fans. The show’s trailer, which was released two weeks ago, showed some strong and realistic performances paired with a tough subject. The success of the trailer raised the show’s expectations and the highly anticipated series is finally coming out.

However, many fans are now questioning the story and want to know if it is inspired by real-life incidents. Now that the show is finally out, it is clear to say that it was adapted from Stephanie Land's Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive. The seven-part series is a gripping drama with strong emotions.

What is Netflix Maid movie all about

Much like any other series announced by Netflix, Maid had the fans wondering for the most parts of how it was going to turn out. The series is termed a drama by the OTT platform. The Margaret Qualley starrer show revolves around Alex, a young mother, who decides to leave an abusive relationship.

The series sheds light on the life of Alex as it turns around. Maid shows a series of obstacles faced by Alex in her journey. The character’s need to find a job and manage her daughter, Mia takes the show forward. The journey of hardships and self-discovery is nothing short of a surprising treat on screen.

Is Maid on Netflix a real story

What’s more intriguing is the fact that Maid is based on a true story. The series enacts Stephanie Land's 2019 bestselling memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive. The book’s forward had Barbara Ehrenreich call it a window into "Stephanie's world. With any luck, you'll never have to end up in Stephanie's world. In Maid, you will see that it's ruled by scarcity," Ehrenreich writes.

Land moved into poverty after leaving her abusive boyfriend and her struggle to look after herself and raise a child with near to nothing is inspiring to all. Explaining her life during the hard times, the author wrote on her website that she lived off government assistance to survive. “Child care grants, food stamps, Medicaid, utility assistance, and even gas vouchers were absolutely vital, and made it possible to use my limited income for rent. Because the rent always eats first. There were days in the month, before the food stamp money was replenished, that I went to bed hungry, or ate very little. After paying bills, I often had no more than $20 left for the month. No matter how hard I worked, it never felt like it was enough. That I was enough. This was my unwitnessed existence, as I polished another’s to make theirs appear perfect," Land wrote.

Now a successful writer and a happy mother, Land is approving of her memoir becoming a series. Sharing her take on the series, Land took to her Instagram to say that she feels relieved about the output of the show. "Throughout this whole process of giving my story to the hands of strangers, I had to force myself to trust they’ll do it justice. They have. By far. And it’s because they took a true interest in learning, and used their own experiences, to truly understand how it feels to be food, work, and housing insecure," Land wrote. "I keep using the word relief lately. It’s not easy, anticipating millions of people watching moments from your life that you wish your body would forget, but it has been a huge relief to know my story is in such good hands," she wrote. Maid is now live on Netflix for viewing.

Image: Twitter