Is Robert Pattison Upset With DC Extended Universe Because Of Multiple Batman Films?

DC and Warner Bros. are giving us more Batmans than we know what to do with, but we're still excited! However, our excitement is something Twilight star and soon-to-be Batman Robert Pattinson allegedly does not share. According to a report by wegotthiscovered.com, the actor is not happy about the fact that DC and WB have sanctioned the go-ahead for multiple Batmans for the future.

Why is Robert Pattinson upset with the DCEU?

Whatever one might say about Robert Pattinson, the fact is that there has only ever been one Batman, in superhero film terms, at one time. However, now that DC and WB have decided to move forward with multiple Batmans, Pattinson is allegedly not happy with the constant comparison he will now have to face. Pattinson is soon set to make his superhero debut in Matt Reeves' Batman film franchise reboot.

The actor will be seen playing the character of Bruce Wayne aka Batman in the upcoming film, titled The Batman, which is set to release on March 4, 2022. While the upcoming film is a reboot of the franchise, it will not be a part of the DCEU. Instead, the DCEU's Batman story will continue with the upcoming, The Flash, film starring Ezra Miller.

According to the aforementioned outlet, Pattinson is unhappy with this new turn of events since "the odds are stacked against him." The outlet explains that Pattinson will come under "intense scrutiny" only because of his previous involvement in the Twilight series, as well as Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck's already existent and vast fanbase. The outlet further claims that much like Christian Bale was compared to Michael Keaton, Pattinson will also be compared to Affleck especially because of the recent success of Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

How will Warner Bros. have more than one Batman?

DC fans already know that Robert Pattinson is all set to star in Matt Reeves' The Batman, which is a reboot for the Batman franchise. However, here's how there is more than one Batman that WB has sanctioned for the future. It all began in 2014 when several reports claimed that Ben Affleck would direct, produce, co-write, and star in The Batman, which was originally set to be a part of the DCEU.

Affleck, in 2017, stepped down as writer and director but was still set to produce and star. However, after Justice League and the subsequent criticism the movie received, Affleck left the project altogether in 2019. Once the actor stepped down completely, director Matt Reeves (who joined in 2017), replaced the actor with Robert Pattinson. The film's connections to the DCEU were then removed, with the film being set on "Earth-2" within the DC Films multiverse.

However, due to the immense success and critical appraise that Zack Snyder's Justice League received, fans began calling for a restoration of the 'Snyderverse'. The Flash, however, will not just feature Ben Affleck as Batman but will also see Micahel Keaton reprising his role from the original films from back in 1989. Keaton will play an older version of Wayne from an alternative universe.

As confusing as it might be, the upcoming films will be extremely fun as one will delve into a different character arc for Batman (The Batman) whereas the other will open up a multiverse (The Flash). The Batman starring Robert Pattinson is slated to release on March 4, 2022. The Flash is set to release on November 4, 2022.

