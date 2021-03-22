Is Savages A True Story? Learn About Oliver Stone's Trending Movie On Netflix

Netflix USA added the 2012 action/thriller Savages to its list of new arrivals on March 16, 2021. Ever since the movie came on Netflix, it has made a place in the US trending section. The film is trending at number five. But, a doubt has raised in viewers' minds concerning- Is Savages a true story? The answer is 'No'.

What is Savages true story?

Savages starring Tyler Kitsch, Aaron-Taylor-Johnson, Blake Lively, and Salma Hayek released on June 25, 2012. Savages is a fictional action crime and action-thriller film, based on 2010's New York Times bestseller novel of the same name by author Don Winslow. Don Winslow also wrote a prequel to the novel in 2012 named The Kings Of Cool. The film Savages is written as well as directed by Oliver Stone. Before the film, Oliver has also written a gangster movie named Sacrifice and later wrote and directed a crime drama named Natural Born Killers. He then went on to write and direct Snowden in the year 2016.

Savages real story

The plot of the film revolves around two young drug dealers Ben and Chon and their common love interest O (Ophelia). Ben and Chon refuse to partner with a drug cartel which leads to the kidnapping of their shared girlfriend by the leader of the cartel, Elena. With the help of a shady DEA agent, Ben and Chon manage to rescue O. Although the film is fictitious, viewers found the drug trafficking and underworld scenario of the film to be much real. Moreover, the character of Salma Hayek, Elena is familiar to the first female boss of the Zetas drug gang named Veronica Mireya Moreno Carreon. Therefore, the question 'Is Savages a true story?' raised among the viewers.

Savages movie review

Even though the film is doing great on Netflix in the US, but it was not as compelling to critics at the time of its release. The IMDb rating of the film is 6.5 on 10. It has won the National Society of Film Critics Award for the Best Screenplay by Tamara Jenkins.

