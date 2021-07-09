Is Scarlett Johansson Officially Done Playing Marvel's 'Black Widow' After 10 Years?

Marvel Studios' highly-anticipated movie Black Widow went through countless postponements and delays before finally gracing the theatres overseas on July 9. Although yet to be released in India, the movie is already the talk of the town for being one of the best movies presented by the studios this year. Following the successful release of Balc Widow, here is what Scarlett Johansson, who played the titular role, had to say about her journey.

Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow

First joining hands with Marvel in 2010, Scarlett Johannson's character Black Widow was first introduced in the popular movie Iron Man 2. An instant hit, the character had a steady journey to becoming one of the most beloved and recognisable superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After numerous demands and requests of the fans online for over a decade, Black Widow finally got her own movie, giving in-depth details on her back story.

Is Scarlett Johansson done with Black Widow?

Opening up about her journey as Black Widow for over ten years, Scarlett Johansson talked to Fatherly following the release of the movie. A burning question in the mind of several fans was asked during the interview about whether the actress was done playing the role of Black Widow after over ten successful years.

Dashing the hopes of millions of fans, Johansson firmly denied returning as the Black widow in the future. Elaborating further on her statement, Scarlett stated that she feels extremely satisfied with the way the Black Widow movie turned out and believed that it was a great way to exit the character and her story. Not leaving her fans disappointed, the actress revealed that she would love to collaborate with Marvel in the future to re-imagine the superhero genre as she believed there are still many stories to be told in a way that is unexpected by the audience.

More on Scarlett Johansson's thoughts on Black Widow

The iconic Black Widow costume has been a subject of scrutiny for many audiences and the actress herself over several years. Addressing the same, the actress opened up about the evolution of the Black Widow costume over the years and the influence of male perspective in them. Black Widow India release date is expected to be later this year as many fans speculate the film to get an October release.

IMAGE- AP

