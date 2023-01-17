Is Selena Gomez Dating The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart After His Separation From Eve Jobs?

Selena Gomez has reportedly found love once again, this time in Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers. According to the US Weekly report, Selena and Drew spend a lot of time together. Apparently, they go bowling and watch movies together.

The report read, "They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members-only clubs. The pair is 'very casual and low-key'." It also mentioned that Selena is very affectionate towards Drew.

Selena's dating history

Selena and Justin Beiber were in an on-and-off relationship till their final breakup in 2018. In 2008, she reportedly dated Nick Jonas for a brief period of time.

In 2009, she allegedly had an affair with Taylor Lautner. Their relationship ended very soon after their dating rumours surfaced online. In 2015, she dated Zedd and collaborateD with him on a song. In an interview with Billboard, Zedd accepted that he is dating Selena.

She was also in a relationship with Charlie Puth. They kept their love life under wraps until Charlie opened up about his heartbreak to Billboard. He said that their relationship was very short-lived but impactful. Selena was later linked to Niall Horan of One Direction.

The pop singer came out in open with her relationship with The Weeknd when they made their red-carpet debut at the 2017 MET GALA. However, they broke up in October 2017, the time when she was spotted with her ex Justin again. In 2020, she shared that she has been single for over two years.

Drew Taggarts' dating history

Before Selena, Drew was reportedly dating Eve Jobs, the youngest daughter of Steve Jobs. They broke up reportedly four months before Drew started dating Selena.