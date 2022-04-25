Is Selena Gomez Engaged? Singer's ‘Crazy Hat’ Clip With Jennifer Stone Sparks Speculations

Pop sensation Selena Gomez's personal life has often been a topic of discussion for her fans, given her past relationships. The singer who shot to fame after featuring in Disney's Wizards Of Waverly Place has now been rumoured to be engaged. Yes, that's right, the singer's recent viral video has sparked speculations about her engagement, leaving all fans abuzz.

Amid all the love, the singer received during her stint on the show, her camaraderie with co-star Jennifer Stone who played the role of Harper in the show was also loved by all her fans. Now, the two stars seem to have reunited again for a video that left fans talking about Lose You to Love Me singer's relationship status.

Selena Gomez spark engagement rumours in new video

Selena who has a close friend circle got along with her Wizards Of Waverly Place co-star and recreated the famous ‘Crazy Hat’ sequence. The Baila Conmigo singer shared a video of the same and captioned it “We had to…” In the video, Jennifer Stone opted for a casual look as she wore a black t-shirt and complemented it with blue denim. Selena Gomez, on the other hand, went for a comfy oversized co-ord set.

What caught the attention of the fans was the ring on the engagement finger. Speculations were quick to spark that made fans wonder if she’s hinting at an engagement! The fans of the singer flooded the comments section with their serious concerns and asked whether the singer is engaged?

One of the users wrote, "I miss the show and the two." Another fan of the singer noticed the ring on Selena's finger and wrote, "Sel…. That ring tho." Another commented, “This was ingrained into my DNA the moment this premiered October 12, 2007. Never ever forget!!!!!!”



Meanwhile, the singer recently made headlines after she reacted to trolls who body-shamed her. Although the actor did not always dignify derogatory remarks on her personal and professional life with a reaction, there have been times when the singer hit back at haters. According to a report from E! News, the 29-year-old had posted a video on her TikTok handle wherein she talked about her efforts in staying in shape.

IMAGE: Instagram/nashepokoleniye