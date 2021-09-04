Is Shang-Chi A New Avenger? Here's All About Shang-Chi's Future With Marvel Studios

Brace yourselves Marvel fans, for Shang-Chi has officially been announced as the newest Avenger! Marvel's Avengers: Endgame bid adieu to several of our favourite Avengers like Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson). However, fear not, for Simu Liu's Shang-Chi will fill the empty Avenger-sized hole in your heart.

Is Shang Chi an avenger? Here's what Marvel says

Simu Liu has made his Marvel Cinematic Universe with the trending Shang Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings. According to a recent tweet by Marvel, Shang Chi is officially a Marvels Avenger! Shang Chi stars Simu Liu as the titular character along with a star cast of Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

The studio has announced the superhero as an official avenger along with a video, check it out:

This is not a drill, Marvel's new Avenger has arrived 🚨 Experience #ShangChi and The Legend of The Ten Rings only in theaters NOW! Get tickets: https://t.co/CL8klUvOVh pic.twitter.com/gzfb2ozOM4 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) September 3, 2021

Will Shang Chi be in the next Avenger movie?

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter previously, Simu Liu who plays Shang Chi told the outlet that he hoped there would be an Avengers film for him to be a part of. However, the actor also admitted that he hadn't any idea about such a film. He said:

In terms of what's next, I know what's on my mind is the same as what's on everybody else's mind. And hopefully, there's an Avengers in the future, somewhere. Obviously, I don't know anything about that, but being such a big fan of the whole franchise, I know that that's the gold star. All of the media frenzy that surrounds one of those properties is going to be a whole beast unto itself, so it's certainly what I hope for.

Upon the release of the new Marvel film, several fans have been wondering about the Shang Chi post-credit scene. While we don't know what the future holds for Marvel, it seems like Shang Chi's future is set for beyond Phase 4 of the MCU. Speaking to ComicBook.com, Kevin Feige mentioned how he was positive that the character would want to be seen by fans again, saying:

The early reactions to the characters and to [Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings] itself gives me great hope that that people will want to see more of these characters. We certainly have many ideas of where to take them and where to put them... We know the movie's working when it's not just the title character that people ask about, but it is the co-stars or the supporting players that people ask about. And in this movie in particular, that's heartening because we think they're spectacular and we think they have great potential in the future.

