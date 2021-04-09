Is Shrek On Netflix? Know If The Animated Movie Series Is Coming Back To The OTT Platform

Shrek is an American computer-animated comedy film loosely based on the 1990 fairy tale picture book of the same name by William Steig. Directed by Andrew Adamson and Vicky Jenson in their directorial debuts, it stars Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, and John Lithgow as the voices of the lead characters. The Shrek series revolves around an ogre named Shrek whose precious solitude is suddenly shattered by an invasion of annoying fairy tale characters. Read on to find out if Shrek is streaming on Netflix or not.

Is Shrek on Netflix?

According to a report by Popbuzz, the popular American animated movie series is finally making a comeback on the streaming giant Netflix. The Shrek series has a huge fanbase worldwide and ardent fans were disappointed when it was taken off Netflix last year, right before the coronavirus lockdown began. There are currently four movies in the franchise and there are even rumours that a fifth Shrek movie is reportedly in the works. Last year, all four films were transferred to another streaming platform, Disney +. Shrek the Musical will also be coming to the platform for the first time. The West End and Broadway production stars Brian d'Arcy James as Shrek, Sutton Foster as Princess Fiona, and Daniel Breaker as Donkey.

Shrek cast

Mike Myers

The main actor in the animated film, Shrek has been voiced by Mike Myers. Myers is a Canadian-American actor, comedian, screenwriter, producer, and director, known for his run as a performer on Saturday Night Live from 1989 to 1995 and for playing the title roles in the Wayne's World, Austin Powers, and Shrek film franchises. He made his directorial debut with the documentary Supermensch: The Legend of Shep Gordon.

Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy portrays the character of Donkey in the animated film. Eddie is an American actor, comedian, producer, and writer. He rose to fame on the sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live, for which he was a regular cast member from 1980 to 1984. Murphy has also worked as a stand-up comedian and was ranked No. 10 on Comedy Central's list of the 100 Greatest Stand-ups of All Time. His other popular works include 48 Hrs, The Beverly Hills Cops, Trading Places, among others. Murphy won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor and received a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of soul singer James Thunder Early in the musical film Dreamgirls.

Cameron Diaz

Hollywood star Cameron Diaz voices Princess Fiona's character in the Shrek series. Her accolades include four Golden Globe Award nominations, three Screen Actors Guild Award nominations, and a New York Film Critics Award. Her popular works include My Best Friend's Wedding, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, The Other Woman, etc. Diaz has also written two health books, The Body Book, a New York Times bestseller, and The Longevity Book.

Image Credits: Movieclips Classic Trailers Youtube Channel