Is Spider-Man: No Way Home Available For Online Streaming On Disney Plus Or Netflix?

Tom Holland's Peter Parker is set to return with his power-packed action in a few hours, and fans cannot wait to watch him. Spider-Man: No Way Home, another solo adventure of MCU's Spidey will see not one or two but five different Supervillains against Peter Parker. While fans are counting seconds to watch the movie, they are also wondering if the film will be available for online streaming. Read further to find out.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third solo outing of Tom Holland's Peter Parker, but this time his secret is out. By the end of 12019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, Mysterio revealed Spidey's identity, and Peter Parker would do anything for the world to forget everything. To seek help, Peer Parker goes to Doctor Strange, but during the making-people-forget spell, something goes wrong, which opens multiverse. It follows the return of some supervillains including Doc Ock, Green Goblin and Electro. The upcoming movie is surely a nostalgic treat for all Spider-Man fans. Here are all details about where to watch this Tom Holland starrer.

Where to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set only for an exclusive theatrical run. Therefore, the only place to watch it is in a movie theatre. The film will hit the screens on December 17, 2021, in the US, India and other nations. On the other hand, it has already been released in the UK on December 15. After the film's theatrical run, it will be available for purchase on online platforms, including iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, Vudu and YouTube.

Is Spider-Man: No Way Home on Disney Plus?

Currently, any announcement regarding the film's digital release has not been made. Moreover, Sony does not have a consistent digital release strategy. Its last film, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, became available for rent on VOD after around 45 days of its release. Therefore, fans may expect Spider-Man: No Way Home to be available for rent by February 2022. However, the film will certainly arrive on Disney Plus as Sony and the OTT giant made a deal earlier this year to stream all Marvel movies after they arrive on Netflix.

When will Spider-Man: No Way Home arrive on Netflix or HBO Max?

While Netflix is home for the other two Tom Holland starrers, the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home on the OTT platform has not been announced yet. Moreover, Sony and Netflix made a deal for all its 2022 movies and since the Spidey film is releasing in 2021, the makers have not revealed if it is included in the list. Also, the film will not be available on HBO Max,

Image: Twitter/@spidermanmovie