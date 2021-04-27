Is 'Stowaway' Based On True Story? Know All About This New Sci-fi Film On Netflix

The latest Netflix film, Stowaway, has been garnering massive popularity. The sci-fi film, directed by Joe Penna, released on April 22, 2021, and received a massive viewership on the OTT giant. As the film makes its way through the audience, a question has emerged, "Is Stowaway based on a true story?".

Is Stowaway based on a true story?

No, Stowaway is not based on a true story but is based on a short film from 1954 called The Cold Equations. The new Netflix sci-fi film is originally taken from a short story written by Tom Godwin. In The Cold Equations, science, as well as morality, were used to punish a female trespasser on a spacecraft. In the modern story, females have taken the centre of the stage as heroes while the trespasser is a male. The short story The Cold Equations first appeared in the issue of Astounding Science Fiction in 1954.

Both the Cold Equations and Stowaway hold many similarities. The script of the film was co-written by Joe Penna and Ryan Morrison. The similarities between the film and the decades-old short story mostly lie in the plot. Both the stories include a stowaway on a spaceship that jeopardises the entire mission. Both the stories fall into a moral dilemma. The difference in the stories lies in their characters and the result of the moral dilemma. While Tom Godwin had a harsher approach fr his story, Joe Penna and Ryan Morrison made their characters figure out the situation together.

Stowaway plot

The plot of the film revolves around a three-person crew who are set for a mission on Mars. They fall into life-threatening events when an unplanned guest puts all their lives in jeopardy. The film cast Anna Kendrick, Shamier Anderson, Daniel Dae Kim, and Toni Collette.

What happens at the end of Stowaway?

The sci-fi film has a painful ending that involves sacrifice for the sake of the mission. The crew along with the unplanned passenger realise the scarcity of oxygen. As oxygen was left for only three passengers on the spacecraft, Zoe and David try to perform EVA to fill two tanks of oxygen. While they return to the ship, Zoe drops the first tank in the space. After discussing with the crew, Zoe insists to bring the tank herself. She fills the tank and returns it to the ship before exposing herself to radiation poisoning. She gazes at Mars during her final moments.

Promo Image Source: Still from Stowaway