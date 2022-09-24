Is Sylvester Stallone Back With Jennifer Flavin 1 Month After Latter Filed For Divorce?

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have been garnering massive attention from fans as the duo recently decided to get separated. The duo had been together for around 25 years. One month after Flavin filed for a divorce, the latest reports are claiming that the duo is calling off the separation and getting back together again. Here’s all you need to know.

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin calling off divorce?

According to the latest report by People, it was revealed that the duo have already gotten back together. On the other hand, a source told Page Six that Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin earlier decided to meet back up at home to talk and worked out their differences. They were reportedly happy about their decision. "They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences. They are both extremely happy,” the source claimed.

These reports surfaces online days after Flavin and Stallone agreed "that is in the best interests of each of them individually, and more importantly collectively as a family, to resolve all issues attendant to the dissolution of their marriage in a dignified, amicable and private manner out-of-court."

Previously, when Jennifer Flavin announced her separation from Sylvester Stallone, she issued a statement to People stating, "I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than a 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters. I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward."

Meanwhile, there had been several rumours regarding the reason behind their divorce including Flavin’s accusations about 'hiding assets' which had an 'adverse economic impact on the marital estate.' However, Stallone denied his wife's allegations that he engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate.

Image: AP