Is 'Tenet' On Amazon Prime? See Where To Watch Christopher Nolan's Sci-fi Action Thriller

Christopher Nolan, one of the celebrated filmmakers, penned and directed a popular movie, Tenet which received positive reviews from the audience from the moment it released last year in September. As the audiences have been waiting to watch Tenet online, read ahead to see if they can watch it on Amazon Prime.

Is Tenet on Amazon Prime?

Tenet movie, bankrolled by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan, follows the life of a secret agent of an organisation called Tenet on a journey to save the world with the help of time inversion technique and unfolds in a beyond real-time scenario. Tenet will now be streaming on Amazon Prime India in English, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. All the Amazon Prime Video subscribers can now watch Tenet movie from March 31, 2021.

It is a lesser-known fact that the Tenet movie is the first-ever big project to hit the theatres after the lockdown was lifted in several countries and became the fifth highest-grossing movies of 2020. Though the release of the movie was delayed thrice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was later released in the US in September, the United Kingdom in August and received positive reviews not only for its gripping action sequences but also for its soundtrack, cinematography and spectacular performances by the star cast. The movie also received a variety of nominations and accolades for its cinematography, action sequences, editing, musical score, design, direction and many more.

Tenet cast

With John David Washington as the protagonist and CIA agent in the lead, other cast members of the movie included actors Robert Pattinson as Neil, the Protagonist's handler, Dimple Kapadia as Priya Singh, Martin Donovan as Fay, the protagonist's CIA boss, Elizabeth Debicki as Katherine "Kat" Barton, Himesh Patel as Mahir, Clémence Poésy as Barbara, Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Ives, Denzil Smith as Sanjay Singh, Michael Caine as Sir Michael Crosby, Fiona Dourif as Wheeler and others.

Christopher Nolan’s movies

Some of the well-known movies by Christopher Nolan are Batman Begins, Inception, Man Of Steel, Interstellar, Dunkirk, Doodlebug, Following, Insomnia, The Dark Knight Rises, Quay, Memento, The Prestige, and many others.

Image Source- Still from Tenet movie trailer