Is 'The Assault' A True Story? Know The Truth Behind The 2014 Movie

Recently the 2014 film The Assault released on Amazon Prime Video. Many Twitter users took to the platform to share their views about the crime drama film that narrates the story of a rape that took place in a high school in Ohio. Produced by Lifetime, the film is helmed by Jason Winn, and stars actors such as Gary Weeks, Khandi Alexander, Erin Cole in the lead role. Read on to find out, “Is The Assault a true story?”

The Assault on prime is a good movie based on a true story!!! — Zay (@ZaidaNevarez) December 11, 2020

“the assault” is such a powerful movie — JMC 🪴 (@ygjmc) December 11, 2020

i’m watching this movie called The Assault on youtube and i cried the first minute in this is so sad if you sexually assault someone i hope you suffer the worst pain imaginable for eternity — jordan (@jordanpelshaw) December 11, 2020

the assault is such a good & sad movie. My heart aches 🥺 — M 🌵 (@GarciaMadalyn) December 11, 2020

Read | Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes to play Brothers in Netflix drama series 'True Story'

Is The Assault a true story?

Yes, The Assault is based on a true story. A report by the Cosmopolitan magazine reveals that the movie is based on the Steubenville High School rape case, that took place in 2012. The horrifying case had shocked the entire country of the United States, as the sexual assault victim attempted suicide soon after the assault.

The report reveals that the Steubenville High School rape occurred in Steubenville, Ohio on the night of August 11, 2012. During the assault, a high-school girl was incapacitated by alcohol and was publicly and repeatedly sexually assaulted by her schoolmates. The assault was documented and some videos were posted on social media.

Read | Is Centigrade movie a true story? Were the Norway couple stuck in a blizzard real?

Steubenville rape victim

The victim was not only assaulted but also transported, and photographed, by the assailants. When the assault became public, it sparked a national conversation about rape culture in High schools across the United States. The perpetrators were identified as high school football players, Ma'lik Richmond and Trent Mays. Both the boys were 16 at the time of the crime and were convicted in juvenile court for the rape of a minor.

In the days that followed, three other adults were also indicted for obstructing the investigation into the rape. In addition to this Steubenville's superintendent of schools was charged with hindering the investigation into the assault. The victim in the case was a 16-year-old girl from Weirton, Virginia. A report in The Atlantic revealed that the victim was intoxicated when the assault took place.

Read | Jada Pinkett Smith to star in Netflix's 'Redd Zone' based on true story

As the case was taken to the court, on March 17, 2013, Judge Thomas Lipps tried Mays and Richmond as juveniles. The judge set a minimum sentence of one year for Richmond. He was found guilty of penetrating the girl while she was unconscious, while Mays, who was found guilty of sexual assault and disseminating pornographic pictures of the victim was given a minimum sentence of two years.

Read | Is 'Ashram' based on true story? Here's the truth behind the series

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.