Is 'The Billion Dollar Code' Based On A True Story? Here's All You Need To Know

Netflix's The Billion Dollar Code is an upcoming mini-series based on true events that take the fans back to the 90s, to the beginnings of the digital world. Directed by Henner Besuch, the series is inspired by the true story of the Winklevoss brothers, who would be the creators of the algorithm behind Google Earth.

The mini-series features Lavinia Wilson, Mark Waschke, Mišel Matičević, Leonard Scheicher, Seumas F. Sargent, and Marius Ahrendt in the pivotal roles.

Is The Billion Dollar Code a true story?

The plot of the upcoming Netflix series The Billion Dollar Code is inspired by the actual story from the 1990s. Back in time, two German developers, Winklevoss brothers had created a 1994 Terravision and fought for years for the recognition as the owners of the algorithm used in Google Earth. ART+ COM had accused the giant of patent infringement since the system of Google Earth was very similar to the algorithm invented by the two brothers.

The two brothers went to go court to defend their rights as the original creators of the Google Earth algorithm. The upcoming mini-series follows all the incidents from the post-reunification Berlin hacker scene in the 1990s to the optimistic world of early Silicon Valley and the harsh reality of a multi-million dollar lawsuit.

Talking about the mini-series, the showrunner Oliver Ziegenbalg told German outlet SerienJunkies.de, ‘As a filmmaker you always long to find this one truly incredible story that has never been told. And suddenly it is there. And those who told it had no idea how big it is. Because the great thing is that the story of Terravision not only tells something about the inventors and their incredible struggle for justice but also about the entire Internet age and the digitization of our world, from the naive beginnings to what has become of it today."

The Billion Dollar code release date and time

The makers have also unveiled the trailer of the upcoming series which is said to be a narrative about a lifelong relationship, loyalty, and the challenge of justice in the digital era. Edited by Stefan Kobe and Anja Siemens, with music by Uwe Bossenz and Anton Feist, the series will be available exclusively from Thursday 7th October 2021 on Netflix. You will be able to watch the four episodes of the fiction from 9:01 a.m.

Watch the trailer here:

(Image: Twitter@Bingedhelps)