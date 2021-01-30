Is 'The Little Things' Based On A True Story? See Details About The Crime Thriller

The Little Things is the latest neo-noir crime thriller written and helmed by John Lee Hancock. Warner Bros. Pictures latest release follows two police officers on their quest to catch a serial killer in the 1990s Los Angeles. The story shows their investigation when they find a strange man who may or may not be the top suspect. The Little Things cast features several talented and popular actors like Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto in the lead roles. The movie is being received well by the viewers all over the world but has left many people wondering is The Little Things based on a true story?

Is The Little Things based on a true story?

According to a report by Bustle, the procedures and techniques used to investigate are true to life like they were in the 1990s. It is also an important thing to understand when writer-director John Lee Hancock wrote the screenplay originally to find out The Little Things true story. The director in his interview to Deadline said that he wrote it before Se7en. He also talked about the journey of the film getting made. He said that he did not know if Warner Bros. would be interested in making it but they owned it and there was no underlying material. He also mentioned that the film was something which he made up and way back then in the 1990s, it did not pay him a lot to write it. This seemingly confirms that The Little Things is not a real story after all.

The Little Things cast

The Little Things follows detective Jim "Deke" Deacon played by Denzel Washington and his return to the detective work. His previous investigation left him reeling with a divorce and being suspended from the job. In the beginning, he finds himself investigating Albert Sparma played by Jared Leto who seems the ideal fit of the serial killer terrorising Los Angeles. Deke is accompanied by Jim Baxter played by Rami Malek who is the opposite of Deke. They together try to investigate whether Albert is the man behind the frightening killings.

