Is The Nun Based On A True Story? Here's The Truth Behind 'The Conjuring' Prequel

Though Corin Hardy's 2018 release The Nun received a mixed response, the film left the viewers with several questions unanswered. And - Is The Nun based on a true story? - topped the search history of many. Well, even after two years of its release, a section of moviegoers are curious to get the answer to the mentioned question. And if are also seeking the same answer, here's a detailed explanation for you, which will give you a peek into The Nun's story.

Is The Nun based on a true story?

Well, the one-word answer to it is - no! The plot of the film is not based on a true story. But, if we dig its foundation, a few sequences in the film are inspired by real-life experiences. Interestingly, the film followed a nun named Sister Irene who travelled to Romania to investigate an incident at a monastery involving an entity called Valak. The story served as a prequel to The Conjuring, another movie based on the real case files of noted demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren.

The Nun story

In an interview with Esquire.com, the demonologist couple's son-in-law, Tony Spera, has said that The Nun's ecclesiastical phantom bears resemblance to a "real" spectral nun the Warrens encountered during a trip to the haunted Borley church in southern England in the 1970s. He recalled that a nun had apparently been buried alive in the church walls as punishment for having an affair with a monk. On the other hand, The Conjuring 2 director James Wan explained that the Nun character in the movie was actually inspired by a spectral entity that Lorraine claimed had haunted her in her home. A handful of media reports suggest that it was inspired by a real incident. However, no report claims that it was based on a true story.

The Nun review & other details

As mentioned above, the film opened to a mixed response from the critics and the audience alike. The ensemble star cast of the film had Demián Bichir, Taissa Farmiga and Jonas Bloquet. Bonnie Aarons reprised her role as the Demon Nun in the spin-off film.