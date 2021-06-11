Is The Powerpuff Girls Pilot Being Reshot Because The Plot Got Leaked? Dove Cameron Speaks

On May 24, 2021, the script for the pilot of The Powerpuff Girls was allegedly leaked and the makers of the show announced that they would be reshooting the pilot. On June 8, 2021, Dove Cameron told Entertainment Tonight that the reason for the pilot being reshot was not because the script was leaked. She said that it was a big project and it is tricky to get the specific tonality of the show. CW Chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz had told TVLine in May that the reason for the pilot being reshot was because it was deemed to be too campy. Dove Cameron will be starring alongside Yana Perrault who will be playing buttercup, Chloe Bennet who will be playing Blossom, while Dove will play Bubbles.

Dove Cameron on Entertainment Tonight

When Cameron was asked about what was specifically changing as the pilot was being reshot, she said that she couldn't get into the specifics because changes were still being made. She then added thatThey didn't decide to rework the pilot because the script leaked. She said that they had to reshoot it for a couple of reasons that she could not mention yet. She spoke about how the show had a specific tonality and how getting it right so everybody is satisfied was hard. She mentioned how they were trying to make sure that the show translates well with the audiences today. She compared the project with puzzle pieces saying that they were removing some elements and replacing others. According to Cameron, the script was only going to get whackier. She then assured audiences that the approach towards the story was going to be slightly different but everything else would stay the same. Talking about her experience of reshooting the pilot, she then went on to say that she never reshot a pilot before. She then added that she was excited, at the thought of it, nevertheless. She texted her co-actors and mentioned that they were excited too. She said that as an actor she often thought about what she would have done differently, and how she got to really do it.



INSTAGRAM: DOVE CAMERON INSTAGRAM

