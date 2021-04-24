Is 'The Serpent' Based On A True Story? All About Infamous Serial Killer Charles Sobhraj

Helmed by Tom Shankland in collaboration with Hans Herbots, The Serpent is a recently released Netflix crime drama series. Starring Tahar Rahim in the lead role, the plot of the film revolves around the life of a serial killer who murders young tourists. However, not many know that the premise of the film is loosely based on the real-life events that took place between 1975 to 2000. Here’s taking a look at the intriguing details about the plot of the series.

Is The Serpent based on a true story?

The plot of the Netflix crime drama series takes inspiration from the life of the infamous serial killer, Charles Sobhraj, a fraudster and thief, who preyed on Western tourists throughout the hippie trail of South Asia, during the 1970s, as reported by BBC.

Charles was nicknamed the Bikini Killer, the Splitting Killer, and the Serpent due to his cunning killing tactics and the attires in which the victims were procured. Sobhraj reportedly committed at least 12 murders and was accused of more than 20 murders. He usually targeted young women, particularly travellers along the hippie trail including Thailand, Nepal, and India.

What happened to Charles Sobhraj?

The serial killer was reportedly booked in 1976 for drugging an entire bus of French students in New Delhi. He was sentenced to serve 20 years for his crime. However, in 1986 Charles reportedly poisoned the prison guards and briefly escaped from banishment.

In 1997, Charles was released from jail after serving his sentence. In 2003, he was booked again from a Kathmandu casino and was convicted to serve life imprisonment for the 1975 murder of Connie Bronzich. In 2014, he was reportedly also convicted for the murder of Laurent Carriere. At present, the 77-year-old Charles Sobhraj is still serving his punishment in jail.

The Serpent premiered on BBC One on New Year’s Day in 2021. All eight episodes of the show were released at the same time. Now, in April 2021, the show began streaming on the OTT platform Netflix and has garnered a positive response from the audience.

