Is The Woman In The Window Based On A True Story? Details About The 2021 Thriller Film

The Woman in the Window is a 2021 American psychological thriller film directed by Joe Wright. The film follows an agoraphobic woman, portrayed by Amy Adams, who begins to spy on her new neighbors and is witness to a crime in their apartment. The film released recently on Netflix, on May 14, 2021, and has been garnering mixed reviews from critics and audiences. Read on to know if The Woman in the Window on Netflix is based on a true story or not.

Is The Woman in the Window based on a true story?

According to a report by Bustle, the new Netflix film isn't based on a true story but is based on a 2008 novel of the same name by A.J. Finn, the pseudonym of author Dan Mallory. The novel, as well as the recently released film, became a part of controversies, because of its similarity to other films and books with the same storyline. The novel has been compared to Gillian Flynn’s acclaimed 2012 novel Gone Girl, but it’s mostly similar to the 1995 movie Copycat and Sarah A. Denzil’s 2016 novel Saving April. A.J. Finn's editor defended The Woman in the Window by stating that the outline of the book, its characters, and main plot points were fully formed before Saving April was released. Saving April also follows a middle-aged female too afraid to leave her home, who also spends time spying on her neighbors, and the two books also have the strikingly same plot twist.

The Woman in the Window cast

The film has Amy Adams portraying the lead character of Dr. Anna Fox, who is a child psychologist. Apart from Adams, other actors who play pivotal roles are Anthony Mackie, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, and Jennifer Jason Leigh. The movie was originally scheduled to be theatrically released by 20th Century Studios in October 2019 but was delayed due to re-editing and later, the coronavirus pandemic. The official synopsis of the thriller drama reads, "The Woman In The Window follows Anna Fox, an agoraphobic child psychologist, who finds herself keeping tabs on the picture-perfect family across the street through the windows of her New York City brownstone. Her life is turned upside down when she inadvertently witnesses a brutal crime."

