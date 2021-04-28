Is There An End Credit Scene In Demon Slayer Movie? Find Out Here

Demon Slayer is the latest anime film that has gotten fans talking. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba movie or Demon Slayer: Mugen Train recently released in America. But the film released in Japan back in 2020. Now, that the film has finally released many fans are wondering if the film has dropped any major hints about a sequel? Most importantly, is there an end credit scene in Demon Slayer movie? Find out below.

Is there an end credit scene in Demon Slayer movie?

Demon Slayer is one of the most popular manga series in the anime world. It based on the shonen mango series, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba created by Koyojaru Gotouge. Fans of the Demon Slayer were pleased to learn that a movie based on the anime series of the same name was on its way. Finally, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba movie or Demon Slayer: Mugen Train or Demon Slayer: Infinity Train release in Japan on October 16, 2020.

On April 23, 2021, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train released in America and many anime fans were curious to know if the film has any end credit scenes. Many filmmakers choose to add bonus scenes after the end credits to drop a major hint about the story or its sequel. One Twitter user was quick to clarify about any additional scenes after the Demon Slayer end credits.

IF YOU GO SEE THE DEMON SLAYER MOVIE THERE IS NOTHING AFTER THE CREDITS!!! Do not sit there like an idiot (like me) waiting for after creditsðŸ™ƒ pic.twitter.com/mdKXzKieWo — DoflamingoðŸŒ¸ (@ilovemeetoo) April 23, 2021

In the tweet, she revealed that there is nothing after the end credits and fellow anime fans should expect it when they choose to watch the film either. Moreover, the film’s team did not reveal any such detail about a post end credit scene either. According to Dual Shockers’ report, the Demon Slayer after-credits scene is not present in its Japanese version as well.

Many times, filmmakers chop off the post-end-credit scenes when they send the overseas version. But that was not the case for Demon Slayer: Mugen Train. Although, Demon Slayer fans should not be disappointed about these scenes since Demon Slayer Season 2 is on its way. Moreover, a second movie that will be based on the second season has also been announced.

Image Credit: A still from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Movie