Is Winter Soldier Now Stronger Than MCU's Captain America? Read Details

MCU's Captain America (Which was played by Chris Evans up until the end of Avengers: Endgame) and Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier (Played by Sebastian Stan), as is known to many, started their respective journeys in the MCU together. Come to the present day, where MCU's Captain America has gone back in order to live the full life that he had longed for, leaving two of his allies, Sam Wilson's Falcon and Bucky's The Winter Soldier behind, so that they can figure out a life without their Cap during the course of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. Up until some time ago, it was believed that Chris Evans' character was the strongest of the three. But, the official at ScreenRant opines that The Winter Soldier may have surpassed his former army mate and friend in terms of abilities and strength over the course of time. Read on to see the reasons behind the same.

Could The Winter Soldier actually be stronger than Captain America?

The report points out one of the various aspects concerning Steve and Bucky, which is that both of them have lived very different lives since they bid adieu to each other in Captain America: The First Avenger. Steve Rogers spent the better half of a century in ice, while Barnes ended up surviving the fall that had presumably killed him in the first Captain America movie, only to be repeatedly experimented and tested upon by the officials at Hydra and the Soviet Union.

In addition to the same, it is a known fact that while MCU's Captain America has only wielded the shield and used his Super Soldier abilities for a hair over a decade in totality (From the time he was injected with the Super Soldier serum by Howard Stark to his final battle against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame), The Winter Soldier had been on the field, orchestrating one high-profile assassination after the other for over half a century, as was pointed out by a handful of characters in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

ScreenRant opines that the 50 plus years' worth of experience, coupled with the training that the assassin received during those years that he spent as the infamous killer, may have made him more equipped for battle than his shield-wielding friend. ScreenRant also points out the several upgrades that his robotic arm, which has been directly compared to Captain America's shield, has received, courtesy HYDRA and the Soviet Union, with the latest iteration being made of Vibranium.

One must note that the same has been put together by the people of Wakanda, who have also produced several pieces of tech in the past in the MCU, including T'Challa's Black Panther suit. Additionally, it must be noted that Bucky was a senior to Steve at the time when both of them were enlisted in the midst of World War 2, which could have also served as a contributing factor towards Bucky's superior abilities. However, the above theories and speculations, as of now, are just that. More details on the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

About The Falcon And The Winter Soldier:

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier was supposed to be one of the very first MCU Disney+ spinoff shows to be released by the makers, but the production of the same had to be put on halt due to the still on-going coronavirus pandemic. As a result on the same, the Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen-starrer WandaVision officially became the first show that inaugurated MCU's Phase 4. The Falcon And The Winter Soldier cast list includes the likes of Revenge star Emily VanCamp, Georges St-Pierre, Daniel Brühl, Adepero Oduye, Miki Ishikawa, and Danny Ramirez, amongst others. The first two episodes of the same, titled New World Order and The Star-Spangled Man, are now available for streaming. The show made its streaming debut on March 19th, and a new episode is released by the makers of the same every Friday 1.30 pm Indian Standard Time.