Is Ye Missing? Ex-business Manager Says Can't Find Rapper Kanye West To Serve Lawsuit

Rumours have swirled that the American rapper Ye formerly known as 'Kanye' West has gone missing as his ex-business manager has apparently been unable to locate him for several weeks. Thomas St John was the “Gold Digger” singer's senior financial advisor for 18 months and has sued him over the lack of payment.

In a court filing this week, Thomas sought more time to serve the lawsuit papers to West, whom he now considers "missing," according to several reports. Ye is named as the defendant in the court documents, alongside his fashion brand Yeezy LLC. A case management conference had been set for April 2023. “For West, despite our diligent efforts, we were unable to ascertain his current residential address, and therefore, have not yet made attempts to serve him personally. Instead, we have attempted to service him by mail at multiple possible addresses,” the filing accessed by The US Sun, read.

“We were advised about a new law firm for defendants, but not a specific point of contact. We subsequently learned of information in the news that the law firm identified as new counsel was not affiliated with the defendants. Accordingly, we have not been able to serve defendants through their counsel. As a general matter, we have had difficulty confirming the best current address of Kanye West," the court filing continued.

Rapper 'unable to be found for weeks'

West appeared in several interviews over the last few months, including those with Alex Jones, Gavin McInnes, and Tim Pool, where he made ani Semitic remarks that caused global outrage. He made a shocking comment on Alex Jones’s Infowars web show saying, “I like Hitler.” Adidas and Balenciaga dropped Ye from their contract for what they described his “hateful and dangerous” views.

On his official Twitter page, Raphousetv, the rapper’s ex-business manager declared that the rapper had "been unable to be found for weeks." The Donda singer had stirred controversy after announcing that he would run for the 2024 presidential elections, and subsequently had a heated exchange with the former Republic President Donald Trump. His fans online speculated his whereabouts, as one wrote, "Is Kanye really missing??? If this is true we need to find him … like?" Another said, "Kanye missing is kinda weird." "Kanye West is reportedly missing..Let's hope it stays that way.." meanwhile the third joked.