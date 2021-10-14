Isla Fisher Pens Birthday Wishes For 'babes' Sacha Baron Cohen; See Post

Isla Fisher penned birthday wishes for husband Sacha Baron Cohen as he turned 50 recently. The 45-year-old actor took to her Instagram handle and uploaded a photo of the duo, who can be seen sporting similarly striped shirts as they smile for the camera. Along with it, she penned a note for her 'babe' Cohen, commemorating their 20 years of "laughter, travel, babies, joy and friendship".

Fisher and The Dictator actor, who recently clocked a decade into their marriage, met each other in 2002. They are parents to three children, namely, Olive, 13, Elula, 11, and Montgomery, 6.

Isla Fisher celebrates Sacha Baron Cohen's 50th birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, October 13, Fisher uploaded a cosied-up picture of the couple, who gleamingly smile for the camera, decked up in identical striped shirts. For the caption, she wrote," Happy 50th Birthday babes. 20 years of laughter, travel, babies, joy, and friendship. You bring the RUACH". Many celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Naomi Watts among others also took to the comments section to send across birthday wishes for the comedian. Take a look.

Cohen has been garnering praises after the release of his newest Borat film, for which the actor bagged a Golden Globe. He was also nominated for the Oscars owing to his performance in Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7. As per People, Fisher couldn't stop gushing during Cohen's Golden Globe Awards acceptance speech and constantly cracked up at his jokes. Cohen also thanked his 'incredibly patient wife' who put up with his 'madness'. He also mentioned that he was 'very lucky' to have such an understanding partner.

Further referring to intense shooting schedules of The Trial of the Chicago Seven and Borat 2, he revealed that he had days when he used to call his wife only to let her know he was lucky to have made it out in one piece that day. Meanwhile, in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2020, Fisher stated that she has "surreal conversations" with his spouse due to his career, adding that luckily he tells her about the 'super dangerous stuff' only after doing it.

