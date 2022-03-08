‘Isle Of The Dead’: The Walking Dead’s Maggie & Negan To Reprise Roles For Spin-off Series

The Walking Dead is one of the prominent American post-apocalyptic horror television series which began garnering love from fans from the time it was released in 2010. As the series was later expanded with spinoff series titled Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond, the makers recently announced yet another spinoff titled Isle of the Dead with two pivotal characters from the show reprising their roles.

Developed by Frank Darabont, The Walking Dead features an ensemble cast of notable actors essaying significant roles in the series. Some of the popular ones include Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, Laurie Holden as Andrea, Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, Lauren Cohan as Maggie Greene, Danai Gurira as Michonne, among others.

The Walking Dead spinoff ropes in Lauren Cohan & Jeffrey Dean Morgan

According to Variety, the makers of the series recently announced that Lauren Cohan & Jeffrey Dean Morgan, two of the popular cast members of The Walking Dead will be essaying pivotal roles in the upcoming series spinoff titled Isle of the Dead. While stating about the plotline of the series, Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks mentioned that the series will extend the storytelling around two unforgettable characters fans have grown to love, hate or hate and then love in Maggie and Negan, brilliantly inhabited by Lauren and Jeffrey.

It was further mentioned how it will help them explore a corner of this universe located on the island of Manhattan, with an iconic skyline that will take on a very different meaning when viewed through the lens of a zombie apocalypse.

Lauren Cohan, who essayed the role of Maggie expressed her delight in returning to the series and mentioned how the character was so close to her heart. “Maggie is very close to my heart and I’m excited to continue her journey against the iconic backdrop of New York City, alongside my friend and collaborator, Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Eli Jorné has created something incredibly special and I cannot wait for the fans to see what we have in store for Maggie and Negan," she added.

Even Jeffery Dean Morgan stated how delighted he was to embark on Negan and Maggie’s journey and thanked the makers for having them back on board. He said, “It’s been such a ride walking in Negan’s shoes, I’m beyond excited to continue his journey in New York City with Lauren. Walkers in an urban setting has always been such a cool image, but 5th Avenue, Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty? The greatest city in the world?? The backdrop is amazing, but it’s the story that Eli Jorné cooked up that is even better. Buckle up folks, Isle of the Dead is going to reinvent the TWD Universe..."

The fans will be thrilled to watch the spinoff series as they have been curious about how Maggie and Negan's conflict continues. Jeffery Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan's characters in the series do not see each other eye to eye. Earlier in the series, it was depicted how Morgan's character brutally murdered the husband of Cohan's character after which their rivalry became intense.

Image: Image: Instagram/@amcthewalkingdead