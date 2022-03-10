'It Gave Me New Identity': Al Pacino Talks About His 'The Godfather' Fame 50 Years Later

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino rose to stardom after essaying the role of Michael Corleone in the epic crime film, The Godfather. 50 years after the movie's premiere, Al Pacino reveals that he never 'wanted or expected' the fame that the iconic movie gave him as he couldn't 'cope' with it. Al Pacino, now 81, in an interaction with the New York Times, said that when director Ford Coppola approached him for the role, he didn't take it 'seriously' at the time.

'It was hard for me to cope with'

Al Pacino shared that the entire idea behind the movie seemed 'outrageous' to him at first. Pacino said he felt that the director of the film was 'flipped out' as he began to question himself to say yes to the project. The veteran added, "I thought, OK, I’ll go along with this. I said, yes, Francis, good. You know how they talk to you when you’re slipping? They say, ‘Yes! Of course! Yes!’ But he wasn’t. It was the truth. And then I was given the part".

Over the years, the 1972-released movie did not only gain cult status but also became a turning point of Pacino's career. However, the actor told the portal that it was difficult for him to cope up with the new identity that The Godfather gave him. He said, "It’s hard to explain in today’s world — to explain who I was at that time and the bolt of lightning that it was," Pacino said. "I felt like, all of a sudden, some veil was lifted and all eyes were on me. Of course, they were on others in the film. But ‘The Godfather’ gave me a new identity that was hard for me to cope with."

Helmed by Francis Ford Coppola, The Godfather also stars Marlon Brando, James Caan, Richard Castellano and Diane Keaton in the lead roles. The plot of the movie focuses on the life of the Corleone family under patriarch Vito Corleone. It showcases how his youngest son, Michael Corleone (played by Al Pacino) transforms from being a family outsider to a ruthless mafia boss. The Godfather was the first part of the trilogy. The second and third part of the movie was released in the year 1974 and 1990 respectively.

