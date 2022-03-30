'It' Prequel Series 'Welcome To Derry' Under Development At HBO Max; Details Inside

The supernatural horror film It has managed to entertain audiences with its last two parts. The film broke numerous box office records and minted around $701 million worldwide and emerged as the fifth highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

With the first two parts' receiving a positive response, the nightmarish, evil clown is all set to return to the screens. Reportedly, the horror flick It will get a prequel series with the title Welcome to Derry on HBO Max.

It to get a prequel series with the title Welcome to Derry?

As per a report by Variety, It is currently under development at HBO Max. The prequel series will reportedly centre around the town of Derry set in the 1960s which eventually leads to the events of the 2017 movie. The prequel series will also include the origins of Pennywise the Clown, the mysterious and supernatural figure that haunts Derry. It will further explore the origins of the curse that would haunt the small Maine town for the next 27 years.

Andy Muschietti, who helmed both the parts of the film, 2017's It and 2019’s It Chapter Two, is all set to step in as executive producer for the series along with Barbara Muschietti, his sister and Jason Fuchs. Moreover, there are speculations that Musichiettis and Fuchs have decided on the story for the show, with Fuchs penning down the script. Apart from that, if the project is being turned into a series then Andy Muschietti is likely to take on the director's role for the first episode.

More about It

Directed by Andy Muschietti, the first film became one of the biggest genre hits of all time. The movie It was adapted from the famous horror novelist Stephen King's book of the same name. It follows the story of a group of children terrorised by a monstrous entity that takes the form of a demonic clown. The cast of the film includes James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Jay Ryan, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransone, Andy Bean, Skarsgard, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Jack Dylan Grazer, Wyatt Olef, Jeremy Ray Taylor and Jaeden Martell.

(Image: @itmovieofficia/Instagram)