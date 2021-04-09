Italy Abolishes Film Censorship Law, Filmmakers To Classify Their Own Movies

Coming in as a historic move, the film censorship in Italy has officially been scrapped by the legislation. The 1913 law that is abolished was about censorship of movies that allowed the federal government to censor and ban films. As a result, now it will be impossible to pause the release of a new film or demand edits on moral or religious reasons.

Italy abolishes film censorship law

The censorship law that prevailed for a long time had an upper hand of the Italian government on banning or censoring any film. The official Twitter handle of the Italian Ministry of Culture shared the good news and wrote, "Cinema: Permanently abolished film censorship". The film classification commission is born." According to reports, to date, the country has modified at least 10,000 films.130 Hollywood movies have been censored. The tally includes 274 Italian films and 321 international movies. Bernardo Bertolucci's film Last Tango in Paris, which was was nominated for oscar, also had to undergo several cuts before being showcased to the viewers in theatres.



Now, since the censorship law has been abolished, as a substitute, filmmakers will have to classify their own films based on the age of the viewers. Then the decision of the filmmakers will be reviewed and verified by a new commission made up of 49 members chosen from the film industry but will be experts in education and animal rights. Apart from Italy, China has a stronghold on censoring films. The powerful country had censored Titanic-3d, referring to actress Kate Winslet's nude scene in the popular film. It had also pulled down James Cameron's Avatar nearly two weeks after it was premiered.



(Image credit: PTI/ Twitter)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.