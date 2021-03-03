'It's Always Been This Way': Eddie Murphy Says 'White Men Run Business In Hollywood'

The veteran Hollywood actor Eddie Murphy has claimed that the film industry lacks diversity. Murphy, who is preparing for the release of his film Coming 2 America, admitted to Radio Times that Hollywood lacked diversity - not just in terms of race but also in terms of gender. Actor Eddie Murphy who is 69, earlier appeared in hit films such as 48 Hours, the Beverly Hills Cop series, Trading Places, and The Nutty Professor.

Also Read: Eddie Murphy Explains Why 'Coming To America' Sequel Took Three Decades To Make

Also Read: Tracy Morgan Was First Choice For Role Of Eddie Murphy's Son In 'Coming 2 America'

Murphy's Statement

Murphy commented on the white supremacy in the industry and said it has been this way for years and it's not just limited to African-Americans but also to women and other minorities. He said that white men administer this business of showbiz and since the industry was set-up. In the interview, he clarified that in his whole career which is spanning more than 40 years and he was never subjected to racism and he was not cast in a movie because he was Black. But Murphy pointed out that growing as an African-American in this country was difficult as he was subjected to racism.

Murphy's upcoming American comedy Coming 2 America is directed by Craig Brewer and is based on the characters developed by Eddie Murphy. The script is written by Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein, and David Sheffield, and the plot by Blaustein, Sheffield, and Justin Kanew. The film is edited by David S. ClarkBilly Fox and the cinematography is done by Joe Williams. The music is given by Jermaine Stegall. The Production companies involved in this film are Paramount Pictures, New Republic Pictures, Eddie Murphy Productions, Misher Films. This film is scheduled to be distributed digitally by Amazon Studios on March 5, 2021.

Also Read: Eddie Murphy Says He Has Never Experienced Racism In Hollywood In His 40-year Career

Also Read: Eddie Izzard Clarifies Her Pronouns, States That She's In "girl Mode From Now On"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.