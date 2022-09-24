'It's Hard To See', Says Lamar Odom After Khloé Kardashian Gets Emotional Over Baby No.2

After facing several ups and downs in their on-and-off relationship, Khloe Kardashian parted ways with her ex Tristan Thompson. The duo share a baby daughter True Thompson together and it was revealed that they became parents to their second baby via surrogacy. As the latest episode of The Kardashians depicted Khloe Kardashian getting emotional about having a child, her ex Lamar Odom, who is a noted Basketball player, reflected on how it was hard for him to see her breaking down.

Lamar Odom reveals it’s hard to watch Khloe getting emotional

According to the latest interaction with E! News, Lamar Odom reflected on how his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian’s show The Kardashians became his ‘guilty pleasure’ and talked about the latest episode of the second season that recently surfaced online. As Khloe Kardashian shed light on the season one finale episode when her family learnt about Thompson’s infidelity, she broke down in tears. On seeing this, Lamar Odom stated how hard it was for him to see the love of his life getting emotional and added how he just wanted her to be happy.

"It was hard for me to watch that. It's always going to be hard for me to watch someone I love so much sad like that. She was crying on the show and everybody was questioning her and s--t like that. That was probably a hard time for her. I just want her to be happy. That's it. I just want her to be happy and healthy."

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian reflected on the dark cloud looming over her ever since she learnt about Tristan Thompson’s infidelity. She mentioned how sad and depressed she was, however, she needed to move on with her son there. She said, “Ever since December, it's been this dark cloud looming over me. Every single day, I've been feeling depressed and sad, now that my son is here, I get to move on. I get to move on and I get to enjoy. It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma."

The two celebs officially split up in 2016 after having an on-off relationship for a few years. They had tied the knot in 2009 after getting to know each other for a few weeks.

Image: AP