'I’ve Never Felt More Confident In My Life': Sadie Robertson On The Day Her Child Was Born

Actor Sadie Robertson just a few weeks back gave birth to her first child, Honey James Huff. She has also been posting a lot of pictures with her daughter on her Instagram and has openly spoken about her experience with pregnancy and childbirth. Recently, she also revealed that she has never felt more confident in her life with her body, than the day she gave birth to Honey. Read on to know more about it.

On Sunday, June 27, the Duck Dynasty cast member did a little QnA series on her Instagram story for her fans, where she asked them what picture they want to see from her camera roll. When one of the fans asked her to post a picture from when she ‘felt pretty,’ Sadie Robertson posted a picture of her with her husband Christian Huff and their daughter Honey James, from the day Honey was born. With the picture, she wrote, “I don’t know if “pretty” is the word, but I’ve never felt more confident in my life with my body than the day I had honey. It was a totally different perspective than I have ever had of my body… that it is truly powerful and more than just an image. I didn't want to wear makeup and I wanted my grandma to braid my hair because that's when I feel the most myself and it was just such a raw moment.” Then, talking about how she wants her daughter to feel when she grows up, Sadie added, “I want Honey to be confident in who she is and the way her body was created and so I need to model that for her.”

A sneak-peek into Sadie Robertson's family photos on Instagram

Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff got married in November 2019. They had announced their pregnancy in October 2020, via Instagram, and Sadie gave birth to their daughter, Honey James, on May 11. Sadie had announced this news on her Instagram, with some pictures of her with her family, which were taken while she was still in the hospital after her childbirth. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “we saw a million little miracles yesterday - the best one being this girl right here... Honey,” followed by a heart emoji, and added, “the pure goodness of God. story to come, but I’m way too occupied right now by cuteness. 5.11.21.”

Recently, Sadie also posted some pictures of her and Christian’s day on the beach with Honey. Sharing that it was Honey’s first time stepping on the beach sand, she wrote in the caption, “first time to put her little toes in the sand and for daddy to show her where he’s from :) pure sweetness.”

IMAGE: SADIE ROBERTSON'S INSTAGRAM

