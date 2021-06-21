IYL Transformers Movies, Check Out These Five Other Similar Films To Watch

Transformers: The Last Knight is the fifth installment in the live-action Transformers film series. Directed by Michael Bay, it stars Michael Wahlberg, Josh Duhamel, Glenn Morshower, John Turturro, Isabela Moner, Laura Haddock, Santiago Cabrera, Jerrod Carmichael, and Anthony Hopkins. Autobots and Decepticons battle on Earth on a hunt for a lost artifact, while Optimus Prime encounters his creator in space. Take a look at a few similar movies.

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, and Samuel L. Jackson star in Avengers: Age of Ultron. The titular superhero team fight against artificial intelligence, Ultron whose mission is the extinction of humans. It is the second installment in the Avengers movies and the 11th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Power Rangers

Released in 2017, Power Rangers is the reboot film in the franchise. The plot shows a group of high school students who receive unique superpowers which they have to use to save the world. Dacre Montgomery, RJ Cyler, Naomi Scott, Becky G, Ludi Lin, Bill Hader, Bryan Cranston, and Elizabeth Banks feature in the movie. The film got mixed response and a planned sequel was cancelled.

The Terminator

The Terminator has the classic humans vs machines story as a soldier from the future has to stop a cyborg killing machine before he completes his task of assassinating a woman whose unborn child is the savior of humanity. It features Arnold Schwarzenegger, Michael Biehn, Linda Hamilton, Paul Winfield, and others. Helmed by James Cameron, the film premiered in 1984 and became a success with spawning the popular franchise.

Pacific Rim

Directed by Guillermo del Toro, Pacific Rim is a science fiction monster film that released in 2013. Charlie Hunnam, Idris Elba, Rinko Kikuchi, Robert Kazinski, Charlie Day, Max Martini, Mana Ashida, and Ron Perlman appear in the movie. It is set in a world where humankind is at war with monstrous sea creatures. People unite and build humanoid mechanics to defeat the Kaiju. The commercially hit film got a sequel in 2018.

Bumblebee

The direct spin-off and prequel to the Transformers live-action film series is Bumblebee, directed by Travis Knight. The story shows the titular character finding refuge in a junkyard and being discovered by an 18-year-old boy. The cast includes Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena, John Ortiz, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Jason Drucker, and Pamela Adlon, with Dylan O'Brien, Peter Cullen, Justin Theroux, and Angela Bassett in voice roles.

