J. Cole Set To Drop 'Interlude' From New Album 'The Off-Season'; Fans React

J. Cole is one of the prominent rappers in the United States who has built a strong fanbase for himself during the course of his long career in music. He is currently gearing up to bring his upcoming studio album titled The Off-Season which has been highly anticipated among fans since quite some time. The rapper has announced in his recent tweet that he would be dropping one of the tracks from his album titled Interlude, which took no time in receiving reactions from his fans, who expressed their excitement for its release.

J. Cole to drop Interlude from The Off-Season

J-Cole had announced a while back that he would be bringing his new album The Off-Season soon, which would be his sixth studio album to date. While it was expected that he would release all of the albums at once, the rapper has decided to share a glimpse of the album with his song Interlude. He said in his tweet that he had ‘told himself’ that he would “drop the album all at once”. He then went on to reveal that he would release the song at “12 o’ clock”, i.e. midnight EST.

IMAGE: J. COLE'S TWITTER

His fans promptly started sending their excited reactions in the comments and said that they were looking forward to his highly awaited return. A few fans said that the announcement made them “smile”, and a few of his fans were even asking him to release the whole album along with it already. Some of the netizens said that they were confident that the rapper will be delivering a “classic” and many of them simply wrote in their comments that he is "back”.

nice, made me happy made me smile — Junior 🤠 (@JrMoneyGettin) May 6, 2021

Go head and drop it all at once rn pic.twitter.com/i5XcVh8v1C — Neymar Stan😼 (@chrisbarrerra) May 6, 2021

THE REAL IS BACK THE VILLE IS BACK — aliya xo (@aliya046) May 6, 2021

J. COLE ABOUT TO GIVE US ANOTHER CLASSIC! pic.twitter.com/o2ygegATMZ — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) May 6, 2021

While J. Cole has gained popularity over the last few years, he had begun his music career over a decade ago. Some of the previous albums of the rapper include Cole World: The Sideline Story, 2014 Forest Hills Drive, 4 Your Eyez Only and more. He had also won a Grammy Award last year for his song A Lot, which was a collaboration with 21 Savage. He also has another upcoming album in the works titled The Fall Off.

IMAGE: J. COLE'S INSTAGRAM

