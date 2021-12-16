J-Lo Reportedly Mad At Ben Affleck Over His Recent Comments On Ex-wife Jennifer Garner

American singer and actor Jennifer Lopez is reportedly upset after boyfriend Ben Affleck got candid about his battle with alcoholism as they were triggered by feeling tangled in his previous marriage with Jennifer Garner. After Ben's comments sparked much controversy, it reportedly made girlfriend Lopez upset.

Jennifer Lopez pissed with beau Ben Affleck

A source, who spoke to Page Six said that J-Lo is reportedly pissed about Affleck's openness. Ben, who is currently dating Jennifer Lopez, opened up too much in a recent interview on The Howard Stern Show on December 14, 2021. During the interview, he opened up about his drinking problems which arose owing to his marriage with Jennifer Garner. The actor told, "That was part of why I started drinking alcohol, I was trapped."

Drinking a bottle of scotch was the only solution- Ben

Speaking on his marriage with Garner, Ben Affleck stated that he thought that he couldn't leave because of his kids, but was not happy. He revealed that he used to drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which according to him, turned out not to be the solution. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez is apparently frustrated by Ben's comment as a source close to the actor told Page Six that she is being pulled into this because of dating him. JLo doesn’t wish to be dragged into this. However, a separate source denied that Lopez is pissed about Ben's comments. After the statements made by Ben on his failed marriage with Garner, many fans expressed outrage on social media.

Jennifer Garner reacted to the comments made by her ex-husband, stating that Affleck’s interview was “disrespectful” and a “slap in the face” to their family. Garner and Affleck split in 2015 after 10 years of marriage. They share kids, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9. According to a report, J-Lo is trying to know Affleck and Garner's kids and has met Jennifer Garner for healthy relationships.

J-Lo ready to tie the knot again

During her recent appearance on Today Show, Jennifer Lopez was asked if she was ready to tie the knot again. To this, the singer/actor said, "Yeah, I guess. You know me, I’m a romantic, I always have been. I have been married a few times. I still believe in happily ever after for sure. One hundred per cent."

Credit: Instagram / @affleck_ben__