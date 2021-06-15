Jack Black & Ice Cube To Star In Sakurai's Much-awaited Comedy Film 'Oh Hell No'

Jack Black and American rapper Ice Cube are all set to unite for Sony comedy titled Oh Hell No. Black is in talks to star Ice Cube in the film, which follows Sherman (Black) and Will (Cube) as they navigate their relationship after Sherman falls in love with Will's mother. The upcoming film is being directed by Bad Trip creator Kitao Sakurai.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jack Black will most likely star in Oh Hell No alongside Ice Cube, as the film explores the two actors' characters' relationship. In the film, Black's character falls in love with Ice Cube's character's mother. Jack Black and Ice Cube have never collaborated on an on-screen project before. Matt Tolmach is producing the film, and he was also a producer on the Jumanji reboot films, which starred Black.

Oh Hell No, despite having a very on-brand title, is still in its very early stages. Other than what has been reported here, little information about the plot or the rest of the cast has been released. According to Deadline, Oh Hell No‘s script was written by Scot Armstrong, Jessica Gao, Tracy Oliver, and Rodney Rothman. Oh Hell No will be released on July 1, 2022. Sony Pictures has reportedly scheduled two major tentpole films for 2022: David Leitch's Bullet Train, which will be released on April 8, and Kitao Sakurai's comedy Oh Hell No, which will be released on July 1.

About Black and Ice Cube's movies

Black was last seen in Jumanji: The Next Level, and he will play iconic character Claptrap in the highly-anticipated Borderlands movie adaptation. He is repped by WME and Sloane Offer. Ice Cube, on the other hand, which is repped by WME, Prospect Park, and Ziffren Brittenham, was most recently seen in Searchlight's The High Note and is due to star in a Universal sci-fi film directed by Timur Bekmambetov, who also directed Wanted.

Sakurai's previous credits include directing and executive producing Adult Swim's The Eric Andre Show, as well as recently directing episodes for the second season of FX comedy Dave and BJ Novak's upcoming series Platform. UTA, 3 Arts, and Schreck Rose represent him.

Image: Jack Black and Ice Cube Instagram

