Jack Black Mourns Loss Of 'School Of Rock' Star Kevin Clark, Says Gone "way Too Soon"

School of Rock's Kevin Clark passed away in an accident on May 26, Wednesday. The late musician's co-star Jack Black recently took to his Instagram handle and mourned Kevin Clark's death. He shared a collage of throwback and a recent picture with Kevin and penned a heartfelt note remembering the star. Jack Black wrote, "Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon".

Talking further about School of Rock's Kevin Clark, Jack Black said that the latter was a beautiful soul. "So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community", Black mourned. Kevin Clark played drummer Freddy "Spazzy McGee" Jones in the 2003 movie. School of Rock cast ensemble stars Jack Black, Joan Cusack, Mike White, Sarah Silverman and Miranda Cosgrove.

Kevin Clark's death

The late actor was killed when a car dashed him while he was riding his bicycle along a Chicago street early Wednesday. According to the Chicago Police Department crash report, Kevin, 32, was struck after running a red light in the city’s Avondale neighbourhood. The actor was riding east on Logan Boulevard when he was struck by a vehicle heading south on Western Avenue, a witness and the driver both told responding officers, according to a Chicago Police Department crash report.

Clark was found partially under the car and was taken in critical condition to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. However, there he was pronounced dead a short time later. As mentioned in the crash report, Kevin Clark was hit by a 20-year-old woman driving the car, however, no additional information was provided.

Kevin Clark was born on Dec 3, 1988. The actor and musician was best known for his appearance as Freddy Jones in the musical comedy film School of Rock, released in 2003. After the film, Kevin continued playing and also had a band based in Northbrook, Illinois, called Third Estate. However, the band separated in Nov 2004. He was a professional percussionist in Chicago. Born in Highland Park, Illinois, he visited the Highland Park High School.

IMAGE: JACK BLACK'S INSTAGRAM

