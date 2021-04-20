Jack Black's 'School Of Rock' Speech About Body Positivity Goes Viral On Twitter, Watch

Jack Black's fans have taken to social networking site Twitter recently in order to laud the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor. His followers shared their admiration and love for the actor after a heartwarming clip from the movie School of Rock went viral nearly 20 years after the film's release. Here is everything you need to know about the School of Rock speech and why it has been going viral.

Jack Black's School Of Rock speech goes viral

According to a report by Newsweek, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star Jack Black's School of Rock speech has been going viral on Twitter almost two decades after the film's release. One of the Twitter users shared the clip on Sunday from the hit 2003 movie about a guitarist down on his luck who pretends to be a music teacher at a private school and forms a rock band. The clip begins just as Maryam Hassan's character Tamika expresses her fears associated with being a lead singer due to her weight.

Black's character Dewey Finn then goes on to comfort her and eradicate all her apprehensions about being a lead singer. Finn gives Tamika an example of Aretha Franklin, who was a big lady but as soon as she started singing, she blew people's minds. He also adds that even he has weight issues but wouldn't diet because he loves eating. The clip was captioned, "This scene is more revolutionary than I think they even knew and it really stuck with me as a child. Especially the last line." The clip went viral because of its relevance even today and how people still suffer majorly from body issues.

This scene is more revolutionary than I think they even knew and it really stuck with me as a child. Especially the last line. pic.twitter.com/KkhvGicjVZ — âœ¨hamish steeleâœ¨ (@hamishsteele) April 18, 2021

Jack Black's movies

Jack Black is a very popular Hollywood actor and singer, known for films like High Fidelity, Shallow Hal, School of Rock, King Kong, Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny, The Holiday, the Kung Fu Panda franchise, Tropic Thunder, Goosebumps, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle among many others. For his work in School of Rock and Bernie, he gained Golden Globe nominations and was given a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in 2018. Black is also the lead vocalist of the Grammy Award-winning comedic rock duo Tenacious D, which he formed in 1994 with Kyle Gass.

